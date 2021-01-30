Liverpool v RB Leipzig under threat after German travel restrictions update

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League Last 16 clash with RB Leipzig is in doubt with Germany imposing new COVID-19 travel restrictions that ban flights from the UK, as reported by ESPN.

This doesn’t necessarily rule out the tie in question, with it being possible that the clubs could arrange a neutral venue or, as ESPN suggest, switch the legs to allow Liverpool to travel to Germany in March when the restrictions have lifted.

Given the lack of competence being shown in the Tories’ handling of the pandemic on our end, we completely respect the German government taking proactive measures to safeguard their populace against high-risk countries.

We’re sure some kind of arrangement will be reached between the clubs to ensure that the European clash can go ahead as planned.

It’s a pity that the UK government have been so reluctant to act as strongly, and quickly, to contain the virus.

It appears that football will continue for the foreseeable future, with the Premier League’s measures generally working to prevent outbreaks.

The fact of the matter, however, is that we simply won’t be able to entertain the possibility of having fans back at the stadiums unless the government is far more consistent with proactive efforts to control the spread of the virus.