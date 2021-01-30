Real Madrid refuse to rule out exit for Liverpool-linked Militao

When asked about whether Eder Militao – among other names – would depart the club before the winter window closed, Real Madrid’s assistant coach, Davide Bettoni, did not rule out the possibility, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with an Anfield switch following long-term injuries sustained by Liverpool’s starting centre-back duo.

“As the boss [Zinedine Zidane] always says, until February 1, anything could happen,” Bettoni said. “Right now we have a squad, we’re happy with the players, and then we’ll see.”

With Joel Matip having potentially compounded the Reds’ already considerable defensive injury woes, and clarification on the extent of Fabinho’s setback yet to be provided, Jurgen Klopp is in desperate need of reinforcements.

It has been speculated that Liverpool will be focusing on cheap solutions at the back during the January window, with a view to saving a spending spree for the summer.

As such, the Brazilian would make a great deal of sense, if the two parties were willing to negotiate, with Madrid reportedly considering offers of a short-term loan for the out-of-favour centre-half.

Considering the options available on the market currently, (particularly if the club is unwilling to sanction a big money move at this stage), we could do a lot worse than the Brazil international.

Add a potential option to buy at the end of the season, as was previously reported, and Klopp could benefit from an immediate solution with potential for the long-term.