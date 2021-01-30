(Video) Aaron Long best bits highlight aerial prowess with USA captain eyed for short-term loan

According to various reports, Liverpool are considering a short-term loan deal for Aaron Long whilst the MLS is suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from a potentially questionable claim from Football Insider, freelance sports journalist Pete O’Rourke has backed the club’s interest in the USA captain, with the Reds in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

One thing we’ve been most clearly lacking at the back since Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the long-term with ACL damage is a strong aerial presence.

If the clip below is anything to go by, a move for the 28-year-old centre-half could be particularly prudent.

You can catch a clip of some of the defender’s best moments, courtesy of World of Football: