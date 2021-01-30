(Video) ‘No way he should be playing at this level’ – Pundits wax lyrical over Harvey Elliott on Sky Sports

Harvey Elliott was the source of some amount of discussion on Sky Sports’ ‘Ones to Watch’ programme, with Ali Maxwell gushing over the youngster’s performances whilst on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

The pundit repeatedly stressed that he felt the 17-year-old was one of the top five players in his age group, an assessment that will no doubt create excitement among Liverpool’s fanbase.

Given how many were prepared to write off the loanee when he first moved to the Championship side, we’re a little bit smug about how things have panned out for the highly-rated youngster.

It’s early days in Elliott’s career, but such performances can only mean good things for his future with the Reds.

You can watch the full clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

