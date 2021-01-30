(Video) “Yes, son!” – Jordan Henderson makes himself heard in 3-1 victory over Spurs

We’ve all heard of Jordan Henderson’s influence on the pitch, but up until recently, with fans having vacated the stands, we haven’t been able to hear the vocal Liverpool captain during games.

In our 3-1 victory over Tottenham mid-week, the skipper kept everyone on their toes with a steady stream of encouragement and instructions.

The English international posted a comfortable performance at the back, deputising during Fabinho’s injury-enforced absence.

It does go to show, however, just how much we miss the midfielder’s influence in his preferred position – not to mention how loud he is on the field!

Hopefully we can arrange a centre-back signing before the transfer window closes on Monday, in order to ensure that we can keep the No.14 right where he needs to be.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: