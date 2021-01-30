Wolves defender linked with surprise LFC move after matchday squad omission

Wolves defender Romain Saiss has been tipped for a surprise Anfield switch before the transfer window shuts next Monday, following speculation arising from the Moroccan’s absence from Wolves’ matchday squad today, as reported by the Echo.

The Reds are currently set to face West Ham tomorrow without any of their senior centre-backs, nor midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho.

Romain Saiss not in Wolverhampton's squad Another potential transfer target for LFC to consider?

Contract ends in 6 months although it looks like Wolves have an option to extend it for another year https://t.co/BbFM5nNAcv — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 30, 2021

With the timeline of Joel Matip and the Brazilian’s return still, as of yet, undetermined, Liverpool are under a great deal of pressure to get a deal for a centre-half arranged.

Given that the 30-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer, it’s a move that would make a great deal of sense and could potentially be sorted for a cut-price fee.

Saiss has frequently featured for the West Midlands club this season, which might present the Reds with some difficulty in arranging a transfer, (if we were to express any interest), with Wolves likely unwilling to sanction the departure of a key star.

It’s worth noting that, as things stand, there is no evidence of any interest in the centre-half on Liverpool’s end.

That being said, we’d more than welcome the chance to sign the Morocco international, if given the opportunity.