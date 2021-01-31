Gary Lineker’s reaction as Mo Salah reaches Liverpool milestone with brace: “Fabulous footballer”

Mo Salah has rediscovered his fine goal-scoring form of late, smashing in five goals in his last three games, with one unfortunately chalked off after a VAR review against Spurs.

His brace against West Ham on Sunday took him to 21 goals in all competitions so far this season – a rate we haven’t seen since 2017/18.

But even in the last couple of seasons, when Salah wasn’t able to score quite as many as he did in his debut campaign for the Reds, he was still clearly one of the most lethal forwards in world football.

So much so, the Egyptian King has managed to score at least 20 goals for Liverpool in each of the last four years at the club – an outstanding feat.

Taking to Twitter during the Reds’ 3-1 win over West Ham, BBC Match of the Day pundit Gary Lineker expressed his delight at seeing Salah keeping up his ridiculous habit of finding the back of the net.

Describing the winger as a “fabulous footballer” is perhaps underplaying it, but from a former Everton player, we’ll certainly take it!

4 consecutive seasons of scoring 20 plus goals for @MoSalah. Fabulous footballer. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 31, 2021

At the current rate he’s scoring, if Salah keeps it up he’ll beat his record from the last two seasons and will have a crack at his breaking his record of 32 in just one Premier League outing.