Gerrard regrets leaving Liverpool; wanted ‘opportunity’ to work with Klopp

Steven Gerrard has admitted some ‘regret’ over leaving Liverpool in 2015 and has said he wishes he’d have signed a one-year extension for the ‘opportunity’ to work under Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Anfield hero explained the club gave him experiences he will never forget – but he’s left hungry for more all these years later.

Gerrard and Klopp got the opportunity to work alongside one another in some capacity when the former Reds captain took charge of the Liverpool U19 squad.

If you’d have asked any supporter at the time, they’d have snatched at the chance to have another season of Stevie G – the player – at Anfield, but with hindsight it may have been the best decision, albeit bittersweet.

Gerrard’s departure ushered in Jordan Henderson’s reign as captain of the club and it allowed Klopp to make a fresh start.

There is no doubt in my mind our former No.8 would have been more than good enough to occupy the role of deep-lying playmaker for at least one season, though.

Gerrard was one of the most versatile players we’ve seen in the Premier League era, and even just having his influence in the dressing room could have been a benefit in and of itself.