Honest West Ham fan pays homage to ridiculous Salah goal

A West Ham fan was left a little awed by Liverpool’s excellent counter-attack in the second-half, finished beautifully with a lovely bit of control by Mo Salah from a long ball, and a cheeky dink to put the Reds 2-0 up.

The Hammers supporter’s first exclamation pretty much sums up our thoughts on the move, with one Red supplying the perfect one-word response to the tweet: “clap”.

Truth be told, it was an absolutely cutthroat bit of football by Jurgen Klopp’s men, who only needed two passes, following a West Ham corner, to get the ball from one end of the pitch to the other and set up their second of the night.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s first-time cross to the Egyptian, who was rushing into the opposition box, is particularly deserving of plaudits.

Frankly, the whole counter was just perfection from start to finish; a wonderful reminder of how absolutely devastating the Reds can be on the break.

With a massive six points earned – and two 3-1 victories – in our last two away visits in London, the lads are hitting a vein of form at exactly the right time of the season.

If we can keep developing some momentum, we’ll be in good stead by the time we face Pep Guardiola’s table-topping Manchester City side.

