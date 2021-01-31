(Image) Liverpool v. West Ham team news confirmed as stars surprisingly miss out

The Liverpool team news is in! And it’s not great news for Reds supporters as Sadio Mane has not been named in the match-day squad.

Divock Origi has been given the nod, and starts alongside Xherdan Shaqiri and Mohamed Salah, with Bobby Firmino on the bench.

At the moment, the only update form the club on Mane is that he has been left out due to a ‘minor muscle issue’.

Alisson starts in goal, as expected, and has a centre-back partnership of Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson in front of him.

In place of the skipper in midfield is James Milner.

Take a look at the full team news below:

The team news is in, Reds! Mane misses out through a minor injury. Thoughts? 🤔 #LFC #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/CD5d72EPMy — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 31, 2021