Telegraph journalist issues update on Liverpool-linked Issa Diop with transfer window deadline looming

Jason Burt has revealed that Liverpool are yet to act on their reported interest in West Ham defender Issa Diop.

The Frenchman is one of several out-of-favour centre-backs to have been linked with a move to Anfield, with the Reds looking to bring in a new signing before the deadline tomorrow.

Not saying Issa Diop to Liverpool won’t happen but as of this morning there has been no approach to West Ham — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) January 31, 2021

Despite the 24-year-old having fallen down the pecking order this season, we would not be completely surprised if the centre-half remained at the East London side beyond the winter window deadline.

Following a great run of form in the Premier League, David Moyes’ team find themselves only two points behind Liverpool in fifth-place.

READ MORE: Ornstein releases update on LFC’s rumoured pursuit of Saiss following defender’s matchday omission

With the two clubs so close to each other in the table, we could understand the Hammers being somewhat reluctant to sanction the departure of Diop to their rivals.

As things currently stand, however, we cannot continue the season with only Jordan Henderson and our Academy graduates available to deputise at the back until Fabinho and Joel Matip return.

Shkodran Mustafi and USA captain Aaron Long appear to be our most likely targets at the moment, with the former’s contract expiring this summer, and the latter awaiting the return of the suspended MLS.

We reckon Jurgen Klopp would be more than capable of making do with Diop, if given the opportunity, but it seems rather unlikely that the transfer will occur at this point in time.