Jurgen Klopp’s Fabinho injury update puts Brazilian in contention for pivotal tie

Jurgen Klopp warned that Fabinho is likely to be out of action for the next couple of games at least, but could return to the side for the pivotal clash with Manchester City, as reported by the Echo.

The Brazilian was omitted from the club’s matchday squad for the 3-1 victory over Tottenham with a “minor muscle injury”, according to Liverpool journalists.

“Minor issues nowadays are at least three games, it depends could be four games as well so we have to see,” the German said. “I think the game where Fab could be back is City.”

While we’ll massively miss our No.3 at the back, particularly for our visit of an in-form West Ham, we have some amount of faith that the duo of Jordan Henderson and one of the Academy graduates will be enough to drag us through the next few fixtures.

The fact that Liverpool are having to rely on yet another midfielder in defence, however, is the clearest indication the Reds have had that bringing in defensive reinforcements is no longer optional.

Late as it is in the winter window, should the club find themselves beyond the deadline without an extra centre-half, the blame can only fall on those who refused to sanction the funds necessary to secure a replacement.

This is not to say we’re ignorant of the circumstances that have bred such reluctance, but there are short-term loans and low-price transfers available, which we can reasonably pursue before the window closes on Monday.