LFC look to sign Ben Davies as £2m deal ‘increasingly set to happen’ confirms Dom King

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Preston North End centre-half Ben Davies.

That’s according to the reliable Dom King, who claims the transfer could be completed for a little as £2million with Sepp van den Berg going in the other direction on loan.

The Daily Mail reporter says the deal looks ‘increasingly set to happen‘ ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

This comes as a boost to Jurgen Klopp’s side, with LFC again forced to play captain Jordan Henderson alongside Nat Phillips in defence against West Ham on Sunday.

MORE: (Video) Ben Davies’ best bits as Liverpool reportedly close in on last-ditch signing

Davies has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic, but it appears the Reds may have jumped ahead of the Hoops in the queue for the Wales international.

Reports earlier this month hinted at a loan deal for van den Berg, and a move to the Championship side could do him some good.

The young Dutchman would join Harvey Elliott in the second tier of English football, with the winger in a fine run of form for Blackburn Rovers this season.

Hopefully we’ll also see some impressive performances from Sepp, if the deal does indeed go ahead.