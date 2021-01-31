Liverpool agree £2m deal to sign Ben Davies ahead of deadline day; medical booked

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with Preston North End for the signing of defender Ben Davies.

Rumours the Reds were close to striking a deal broke during the 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday night and it quickly accelerated from there.

As reported by the uber-reliable Neil Jones for GOAL, Liverpool have agreed a fee of £2million with Preston for the transfer of Davies.

The 25-year-old will now undergo a medical tomorrow, on transfer deadline day, to finalise the deal.

It’s expected young centre-half Sepp van den Berg will now complete a loan move to Preston in return, with the Dutchman tipped to move away from Anfield for experience.

As it stands, Davies is out of contract at the end of the season and was heavily linked with a move to Celtic – but it appears Liverpool have finally got their man.

The deal makes a great deal of sense for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp in desperate need of a new senior centre-half, while Sepp can improve his game in the Championship ahead of the 2021/22 season.