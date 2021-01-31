Liverpool could be without three key players for big fixtures

Liverpool could be set to take on Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League and a potential Champions League quarter-final this spring without a trio of star-players.

Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are likely to be called up for Brazil for their World Cup qualifier on March 30 against rivals Argentina.

With travel restrictions still in place – as per the Express – the Liverpool players could be forced to self-quarantine at a hotel for ten days upon their return to the UK.

With an already stretched squad because of injuries to key players, losing three of our most important stars ahead of what should be big games for the Reds would be a huge blow.

It should be expressed that nothing is confirmed and alternative plans could be arranged for the trio, but it is likely they will be called up to represent Brazil in such an important game.

Earlier this season there were concerns Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland could be held in another location due to the worsening situation in Denmark amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suggestions the fixture could be played in Germany were seemingly wide of the mark, with the game going ahead at the MCH Arena and no travel restrictions enforced.