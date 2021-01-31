Liverpool-linked Aaron Long speaks out on rumoured interest ahead of impending transfer deadline

Rumoured Liverpool target Aaron Long has spoken out on his future, highlighting a desire to “play in Europe one day”, as reported by the Associated Press.

The USA captain has been heavily linked to the Reds, after reports suggested that the club could benefit from the temporary suspension of the MLS, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been in these situations before, so it’s kind of easy for me to leave most of that stuff to my agent and just work on being here with the national team and doing business and training hard and getting the best out of myself and my teammates and looking forward to Trinidad,” the American said. “I think it’s all the same to me, whether there is or is not a lockout. I’ve always been hopeful to play in Europe one day.”

It would represent a rather left-of-field option for Jurgen Klopp, however, as things stand, there aren’t currently many other avenues that the German can explore at the current stage of the season.

Links to the 28-year-old have certainly raised eyebrows, considering that the defender’s professional career technically only extends as far back as 2017, when he first broke into the New York Red Bulls’ first-team.

With the MLS not set to resume until April, Long could be an ideal stop-gap loan signing for Liverpool, at the very least until Joel Matip returns to action, should the Cameroonian’s injury not be season-ending.

There are other options that would certainly prove more appealing, with Shkodran Mustafi and Issa Diop two names that have been touted as possible solutions, but things remain to be arranged as we near the transfer window deadline.