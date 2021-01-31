Liverpool make move for Ligue 1 centre-half in addition to Ben Davies signing – report

Liverpool are reportedly interesting in making a transfer deadline day move for Marseille defender Duje Caleta Car.

According to the Daily Mail, this deal doesn’t have anything to do with the Reds’ apparent signing of Preston North End centre-half Ben Davies.

There may be a stumbling block in Liverpool’s attempts to sign the Croatia international, though – with Marseille said to be struggling to find a replacement for the 24-year-old.

Caleta Car fits the bill for the Reds, in any case, he’s a ball-playing centre-half who likes to start attacks from the back.

The Croat has been a crucial member of Andre Villas-Boas’ team this season, starting 24 Ligue 1 games for Marseille so far.

Even though it’s suggested Caleta Car could be signed in addition to Davies, we at Empire of the Kop would urge Liverpool fans to take it with a pinch of salt.

Given FSG were seemingly unwilling to splash any cash on a new defender this winter just a week ago, the idea of the Reds signing two over the next 24 hours seems a little optimistic, to say the least.