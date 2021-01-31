Liverpool offered experienced Premier League defender after enquiry for different player – report

Liverpool have reportedly been offered a chance to sign West Ham defender Winston Reid, who has spent most of the season in the MLS pn loan with Sporting Kansas City.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who claim the 32-year-old is ‘readily available’ to the Reds and would give Jurgen Klopp some more flexibility with his squad.

Reid could be a good option for Liverpool this winter, with depth being more important than star quality for a short-term option, but the New Zealander could be a little of both.

Although past his prime, the centre-half has spent ten seasons with West Ham in the Premier League (one in the Championship) and spent a good few months in the US.

Ahead of his move to Kansas City, Reid explained his last couple of years in London haven’t been easy and the loan deal suggests he may be looking to move on from the Hammers.

It probably goes without saying, he’d almost certainly jump at the chance to sign for the Premier League champions – even if it were on a short-term loan.

That being said, that’s just my opinion – and the man himself could have his heart set on a move away from the UK, not to mention, Liverpool asked West Ham for Issa Diop, not Reid.