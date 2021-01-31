Liverpool set to lose out on starlet signing to Premier League rivals – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brazilian hotshot Kayky, who has reportedly drawn interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Ukraine champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to Paulo Brito, who is said to be a top source for transfer news to do with Fluminense, the Reds don’t want to miss out on the youngster.

Going into a bit more detail, the journalist also claims Liverpool have drawn up career plans for Kayky, as they did with Marcelo Pitaluga, and have requested more information from Fluminense.

But a new report by GOAL states City are ‘closing in’ on deals for Kayky and team-mate Metinho, both of whom are very highly rated in their homeland.

The report goes on to clarify the Premier League club don’t plan on bringing the duos to Manchester, and could send them to other clubs in the City group should the deals come off.

This may come as a blow to Liverpool, who were reportedly very keen on Kayky – but it’s now a case of questioning the initial links as taking a look at the reports through a cynical eye could have one arrive at the conclusion that these links were fabricated to perhaps drum up more interest in the players.