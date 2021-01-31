Liverpool youngster to play crucial role in Davies deal as details emerge

Young Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is set to depart the club ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The Dutchman is likely to join Championship side Preston North End in a loan deal, with Ben Davies going in the other direction.

According to Daily Mail journalist Simon Jones, via Dom King, Sepp dropping down to the Championship is in-part to cover the could-be departing 27-year-old.

Davies is subject of serious interest from Liverpool, with the Premier League champions closing in a £2million deal for the defender.

This potentially comes as a major boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Reds forced to play Jordan Henderson alongside Nat Phillips in defence against West Ham on Sunday.

The deal could also be seen as a positive for van den Berg, who has been tipped to leave Anfield this winter to improve his game ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The young Dutchman would join team-mate Harvey Elliott in the Championship, who has been on fire for Blackburn Rovers so far this season.

Hopefully we could expect a similar level of performances from another of our promising talents!