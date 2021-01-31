(Video) Pundits with bizarre chat over Salah greed despite forward registering two goals v West Ham

You’d think after scoring two on the night to help win Liverpool the game – including one ludicrous, curled effort out of nowhere in the Hammers box – Mo Salah might get a bit of praise from those pundits watching the proceedings.

In fairness, Jamie Redknapp was more than happy to wax lyrical over the 28-year-old, whose latest goals took the forward past 20 goals for the season – for the fourth consecutive season in a row!

Rather inexplicably, Reds legend Graeme Souness wasn’t in a complimentary mood after his former side’s latest win, asking his fellow pundit whether he’d seen a greedier player than the Egyptian.

Fair enough if the winger cost us some great chances, but it’s next to impossible to criticise a performance like that.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Souness 🗣 "Have you ever seen anyone more greedy than him?" Jamie 🗣 "I've seen a few people round the buffet like that" 🤣 Souness 🗣 "If my mate was playing with him, they'd be fighting" Jamie Redknapp & Graeme Souness argue about Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/9XuAg0vEAp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021