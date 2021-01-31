‘They’re back’ – Paul Merson applauds Liverpool for doing what no other PL side can

Paul Merson has lavished Liverpool with praise for how the side has managed to cope with its defensive injury crisis, as reported by the Echo.

The Reds have had little luck with injuries, having already seen starting centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined with long-term injuries in the first-half of the season.

“I think they’re back. They’re a good team and they’ve got too many good players,” the Sky Sports pundit said. “They’ve had 20 different partnerships at the back and they’re in the title race.”

“No other team in the whole country would be able to do that, there’s no doubt about that,” Merson added. “What he does, and I like what he does, when he’s got to play defenders like Henderson and Fabinho or Henderson and a young lad, he still has a go at other teams.”

Given the limited options available to Jurgen Klopp, some may have forgiven the German for opting for a more cautious approach in fixtures.

It’s not the Liverpool way, of course, as was demonstrated to devastating effect in the club’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham mid-week.

We’d have to agree with the former Arsenal star on this point; we couldn’t imagine our rivals being able to successfully cope with their Academy graduates and a converted midfielder at the back.

In a normal season we wouldn’t be faced with such a ludicrous scenario but, for the time being we’ll have to make do, at the very least until the club arranges a signing (we hope) before the transfer window deadline.

Players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho deserve a great deal of credit for their efforts, though much of the plaudits should go to Jurgen Klopp’s unbelievable management of such a crisis.