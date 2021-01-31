(Video) Ben Davies’ best bits as Liverpool reportedly close in on last-ditch signing

Liverpool are reportedly ‘increasing’ close to signing Preston North End defender Ben Davies before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The Wales international has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic, but it appears the Reds may have moved ahead in the queue.

According to Daily Mail reporter Dom King, the centre-half could be signed for just £2million with Sepp van den Berg going on loan in the other direction.

Not every Liverpool fan will watch Preston games regularly, so we’ve found a clip online to give supporters an opportunity to see the 27-year-old in action.

Take a look at the video below:

Ben Davies of Preston North End. pic.twitter.com/GzfWuHIufk — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 31, 2021