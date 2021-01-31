(Video) Klopp issues injury update on Mane – it will relieve LFC fans

Jurgen Klopp responded to a question over Sadio Mane’s fitness, explaining that the injury ruling the forward out of the tie was not particularly serious.

It’ll be a source of massive relief to Liverpool fans who’ve seen a spate of injuries against Tottenham wipe out the club’s remaining senior centre-back, Joel Matip, and midfielder-turned-centre-half Fabinho.

Based off of the German’s reply, we can probably expect the Senegalese to be back in action for us as soon as next Wednesday, when the Reds host Brighton at Anfield.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "It's not serious, but serious enough to not be involved today." Jurgen Klopp explains why Sadio Mane is absent from today's squad and Roberto Firmino is on the bench #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/utJrXteppo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021