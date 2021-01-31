(Video) Milner in hysterics after he kicks off at Klopp and replacement Jones assists seconds later

James Milner was not best pleased with Jurgen Klopp after the German decided to switch the Englishman out in the second-half for fellow midfielder Curtis Jones.

His annoyance with the boss was short-lived, however, as the 20-year-old assisted Mo Salah’s first goal of the night, prompting the veteran to burst into laughter.

It’s a moment that’s sure to incite a few chuckles from the fanbase – we certainly got a lot of enjoyment out of it!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of RMC Sport:

