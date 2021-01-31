(Video) Salah nets brilliant curled opener whilst surrounded by West Ham players

Mo Salah opened the scoring this evening with a remarkable curled effort into the top left whilst surrounded on all sides by West Ham players.

Jurgen Klopp had just brought off James Milner for Curtis Jones, with the former a little unhappy about the decision until his replacement assisted the Egyptian to help break the deadlock.

A remarkable effort from the forward who had very little space to work with in the opposition box – it just goes to show how remarkable the No.11 has been this season.

You can see the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

