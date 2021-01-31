(Video) Sizzling Liverpool string together 34 passes before glorious Gini goal as Reds beat West Ham

Liverpool extended their lead over West Ham United to 3-0 in the second-half on Sunday night after a fantastic bit of play by the Reds.

Started in their own half, the Premier League champions strung together an impressive 34 passes before Gini Wijnaldum found the back of the net.

The assist was particualrly special as Oxlade Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino combined for a gorgeous one-two featuring a neat back-heel.

After scoring the goal, Gini dropped Virgil van Dijk’s celebration – a promise he’s still keeping from earlier this season, when he said he’d use it until his team-mate is back on the field.

Take a look at the video below (via beIN/Sky Sports):

¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Divina pared entre Oxlade-Chamberlain y Firmino dentro del área para que Wijnaldum defina solo.#WestHamLiverpool pic.twitter.com/of3vd5jMoK — SRC Futbol (@SRCFutbol) January 31, 2021