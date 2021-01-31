(Video) “Tottenham?”: Smiley Jurgen Klopp coy over Ben Davies to Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp evaded questions about Preston North End defender Ben Davies after the Reds’ 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday night.

News broke during the game that the Premier League champions are close to agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old, but the boss was hilariously coy in his post-match comments with Sky Sports.

After being asked about the potential deal, Klopp said “…Tottenham?” – referring to the Welsh international of the same name, who plays for Spurs.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily/Sky Sports):

