(Video) Watch Hendo for Salah’s goal as our centre-half ran full length of the field for the break

Liverpool registered a convincing win over West Ham on Sunday night with a lovely team performance.

The Premier League champions were turning all the gears as they picked up another three points on the road in London.

Mo Salah bagged a brace, and his second was very easy on the eyes indeed, as Liverpool exhibited a signature break-away.

Captain Jordan Henderson, yet again playing in defence, ran the full length of the field to help his team in the counter-attack.

It’s an impressive showing of athleticism from the midfielder, who was the personification of ‘lead from the back’ against the Hammers.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

What a counter-attack that is! 😨 Liverpool break from West Ham's corner and Mo Salah puts the finishing touches on a rapid and clinical counter-attack.

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2021