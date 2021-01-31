(Video) Wijnaldum’s heartwarming reaction as Dutchman told he’s reached 200 PL appearances for LFC

Gini Wijnaldum looked surprised when informed that he had reached the milestone of 200 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.

The Dutchman admitted that he wasn’t sure why the club had elected for him to speak to the broadcaster prior to the impending clash with West Ham.

You can’t help but smile listening to the No.5 speak – he’s one of those players, regardless of who you support, that you just can’t hate.

We’d really love him to stay at the club, and hopefully the answer he provides in February (as the 30-year-old is reportedly set to do) to Liverpool’s latest offering of terms will be one the fanbase will want to hear.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "I didn't know, I was really surprised why they wanted me in front of the camera." 🤣 Georginio Wijnaldum's reaction to finding out today is his 200th Premier League appearance #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/5RSfwpu5Ea — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021