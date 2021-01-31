(Video) Wow: Mo Salah Goal of the Season contender after incredible counter-attack

This is one of the best goals we’ve seen all season – it really is.

With Liverpool 1-0 up, West Ham were piling the pressure on – but Liverpool made it 2-0 with a jaw-dropping counter-attack.

Trent Alexander-Arnold sprayed a wonderful ball to Xherdan Shaqiri on the left-wing, and the Swiss launched another first-time cross-field into the path of an onrushing Mo Salah.

The Egyptian controlled the ball with his right and poked home with his left.

It was honestly incredible vision from Trent and Xherdan, but Salah’s control and finish was even better.

He now has 21 goals for the season in total.

We can’t stop smiling!

Watch video courtesy of RMC, here!