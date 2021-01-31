Virgil van Dijk could make Liverpool return as soon as April, claims report

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk could make a return to fitness in just over two months, claims one optimistic report.

According to the Mirror (as per the Star) – the towering Dutchman’s injury is not as bad as first feared, with initial expectations being that he’d miss the rest of the season.

Virgil has taken to social media a few times in recent months to give fans updates on his situation, with Liverpool supporters particularly invested in the defender’s return.

MORE: Tim Sherwood urges LFC to splash £100m+ on Leicester star to solve defensive crisis

Medical staff have informed Netherlands boss Frank de Boer that van Dijk can be included in his plans for Euro 2020 later this year, claims the same Mirror report.

The ACL injury suffered by the centre-half would usually see a player out for up to nine months – should big Virg be able to make his return even before the end of the season, it would be a huge positive.

From a selfless perspective, though, it would be wise for van Dijk to focus on returning for his national side this summer, as opposed to Liverpool, with the idea of him rushing back not sitting comfortably.