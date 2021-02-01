Bayer Leverkusen tell Liverpool what it’ll take to sign Edmond Tapsoba – report

Liverpool have been told how much it’ll cost to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba as the Reds scramble to line up a deadline deal for an additional centre-half.

The Premier League champions have already agreed a transfer with Preston North End for Ben Davies, who will join the club for a reported initial fee of just £500,000.

According SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger, Liverpool asked Bayer for Tapsoba and were told it would cost £44million to sign the Burkina Faso international.

This rumour has somewhat come out of the blue, but with the sheer amount of transfer links being thrown around today, it sounds as if Michael Edwards is just a mad one!

However, according to several reports coming out of Germany, Schalke defender Ozan Kabak seems the most likely to become the second centre-half to join Liverpool before the window shuts.

A potential stumbling block for the Reds is that the German side want to find a replacement for the 20-year-old, as reported by Sky DE.

The transfer window shuts in Germany a little earlier than it does in the UK, with Bundesliga clubs required to finish their business by 5pm GMT.