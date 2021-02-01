BBC Sport confirm Mustafi a target for Liverpool this deadline day

Shkodran Mustafi is on the radar today, with Arsenal willing to let the German leave for nothing, to get his wages off the books.

BBC Sport confirm Mustafi ‘is also a potential target for the Anfield club,’ on top of Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car.

Mustafi has been poor for Arsenal since his big money move from Valencia in 2016, but he’d add depth to Jurgen Klopp’s backline, given the crazy injury situation the club finds itself in.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out for the season, while Joel Matip’s potentially serious injury will keep him out for February at least.

Nat Phillips did well last night against West Ham, and will continue to be an option, alongside the soon to be confirmed Ben Davies from Preston.

That gives us Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Phillips, Davies and Rhys Williams as options at centre-back for the second half of the season – although ideally – the first two will move back into midfield at some point!