Ben Davies below level of Phillips and Williams, says Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool and Preston legend Mark Lawrenson thinks Ben Davies, our imminent signing from Deepdale, is not cut out to be an Anfield starter.

In quotes we’d suggest are a little unfair given the 25-year-old hasn’t even officially signed yet, Lawro has claimed Davies is actually beneath the standard of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, and will struggle for any minutes as a result.

Davies is booked in for a medical today and the £2m transfer will we wrapped up before 11pm tonight barring any complications.

“He’s a real steady Eddie. He’s left-footed and quick enough but he’s not got phenomenal pace or anything like that,” Lawro said, reported in Lancashire Live.

“He’s been good in the Championship, very good.

“But I’ve watched him and thought, up against the extra nous and quality you get in the Premier League, on top of extra pace, it will be a test for him. You wouldn’t want to just throw him in to face Manchester City next Sunday, put it that way.

“This is obviously a great move for him, I just can’t see him getting near the first team. Nat Phillips has done well when he’s come in and he is probably a better player.

“So, Davies would be behind him and also Rhys Williams, so even before Joel Matip comes back and the other two long-term injured players – Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – he is going to be below them on the list. And Fabinho and Jordan Henderson too.

“I am not sure he will play very much at Liverpool, but the experience alone should be fabulous. I hope he experiences playing in the first team, but even if he is just sitting on the bench then it is still great for him.”

In fairness, Phillips was excellent against Spurs midweek and again last night v West Ham, so the position at the heart of defence alongside either Jordan Henderson or Fabinho is his to lose!

We think Jurgen Klopp will continue fielding one of his experienced midfielders in our backline, as Phillips and a new signing will lack leadership and experience if paired together.

Davies though will hope to usurp Phillips and get minutes as our left-sided centre-back, which will enable him to use his lovely left-foot to start attacks from deep.

We’re backing the 25-year-old to prove his £2m fee an absolute bargain, anyway!