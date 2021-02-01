Big news as Sky Germany confirm LFC back in for Ozan Kabak; Thrashing out loan deal with Schalke

Big news as Sky Germany confirm LFC back in for Ozan Kabak; Thrashing out loan deal with Schalke

Sky Germany are claiming Liverpool are trying to get a deal for Ozan Kabak done, ideally a loan, before the end of today – but suggest an issue lies in that the German transfer deadline is 5pm and Schalke need to get in a replacement.

Journalist Max Bielefeld, who broke the Thomas Tuchel to Chelsea news, tweeted this at 10am:

Kabak was heavily linked to Liverpool before Christmas, but it went quiet as he and Schalke endured a horrible Bundesliga run.

Obviously the Turk has remained an option, although time is ticking to see if Michael Edwards can get it over the line.

We’re on the verge of signing Ben Davies from Preston, after the Englishman passed a medical this morning, as well.

Hopefully the club will announce the signing of both Davies and one other this evening, with it imperative Liverpool strengthen the defence ahead of the second half of the season.

