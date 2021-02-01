Done Deal: Details of €30m Ozan Kabak’s 5-year contract emerge if LFC make loan permanent: ‘Here We Go’

Ozan Kabak is flying to Merseyside after Liverpool and Schalke wrapped up his transfer negotiation today.

The Turk will initially arrive on loan, while Liverpool have the option of signing him permanently – not an obligation – which they’ll have to trigger in June.

Fabrizio Romano says the player has a five-year contract lined up, if we choose to sign him – with a €30m transfer fee to be paid.

He added his infamous Here We Go, thus confirming the deal is done – which was also broken by Gianluca di Marzio.

Ozan Kabak from Schalke to Liverpool, here we go! 🔴 #LFC Agreement reached between clubs after medicals and personal terms completed. The deal will be on loan with buy option and NO obligation, €30m as potential final fee. 5-years contract [if they will buy him]. #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Kabak now has four months in which he can prove himself to Jurgen Klopp as a long-term option.

If he fails, it’s no skin off our back and we can invest the money elsewhere in the summer.

And if he does well – brilliant – we’ll have our new centre-back for next season already settled in.

Ben Davies of Preston North End has arrived as well to bolster Liverpool’s backline.

Both may be available for Brighton on Wednesday.