‘Edwards masterclass’ Paul Joyce provides details of LFC’s Kabak deal and Reds can’t believe it

How has Michael Edwards managed this…?

According to Paul Joyce, it looks like Liverpool have agreed a deal for Ozan Kabak to join on loan – with only an option to buy in the summer – not an obligation.

Considering Kabak starts for Schalke and they’re strapped for cash, this seems like an unbelievable piece of business.

This way, either Kabak shines and we buy him in the summer for the long-term, or he doesn’t quite make the grade and we decide to put our eggs in the basket of another elite centre-back instead.

This six months is essentially an audition period for the Turk, who will be doing his all to end up at Anfield permanently.

Fans on Twitter went crazy for the news after Joyce released it – and celebrated the genius of Edwards, our sporting director, in the process.

With Shkodran Mustafi agreeing to sign for Schalke, it shouldn’t be long before we see Kabak’s transfer officially announced.

