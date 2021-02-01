Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘medical completed’ but rules out three Liverpool centre-back signings

Many Liverpool fans will hate this news from Fabrizio Romano on Twitter this morning…

While he claims Ben Davies’ medical is done and the signing of the centre-back from Preston is all but done, he ruled out three rumoured targets in Duje Caleta-Car, Sven Botman and Merih Derimal!

Sven Botman is *not* joining Liverpool today – he’s staying. No contacts/talks opened with Lille. #LFC are now set to announce Ben Davies as new signing after medicals completed. 🔴 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/AbFtsOkbEe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

not joining too — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

If we had money on it, we’d suggest an exciting second centre-back won’t arrive on top of Davies, due to the difficulty in getting such a transfer through the door on deadline day.

Davies will plug a gap, but we still need an elite centre-half to come in – although it’s now looking like it might only happen in the summer.

Caleta-Car was lined up yesterday, but Marseilles can’t get a replacement in and the deal is dead in the water, while the sources who’ve claimed Derimal and Botman are spurious at best.

Still, we’ll welcome Davies in with open arms – and who knows – maybe there’ll be a surprise before the morning.