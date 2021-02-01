GFFN responds to Sven Botman private jet rumours – ‘We will be there with you every minute tomorrow…’

Last night, Liverpool fan Adam Petruccione sent Reds into a frenzy by tracking a private jet from Lille to Blackpool!

Blackpool is where many of our incoming transfers fly – and right now – the airport is not being used commercially…

Sven Botman, a centre-back who also plays for Netherlands, is contracted to Lille and has been heavily linked to Liverpool throughout January – so despite the club separating itself from reports – the rumour-mill began to churn!

So much so, that GFFN decided to respond on Twitter – simply telling Liverpool fans to get a good sleep and strap ourselves in for what is to come today!

Liverpool supporters sending us flight radars of a private jet from Lille to Blackpool & asking us to confirm that Sven Botman is on the plane… get some good rest tonight & don't worry we will be there with you every minute tomorrow – it's deadline day. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 31, 2021

We’ve also been linked to Duje Caleta-Car of Marseille, and we’ll be announcing Ben Davies from Preston before the end of the day.

What surprises us a little is that if we’re so keen to buy centre-backs, why did we not go for some before the final days of the window, especially given how obvious it was that Joel Matip would get injured again!