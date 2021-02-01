Jurgen Klopp spoke to old mate David Wagner before signing Ozan Kabak for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly spoke with former Schalke boss and old friend David Wagner before moving for Ozan Kabak.

The Turkey international looks all but signed by the Reds on a short-term loan deal with an option to buy in the summer.

That news has now been circulated by many, but was initially reported by freelance journalist David Lynch.

Revealing some more details of the deal, Telegraph reporter Chris Bascombe tweeted that Klopp met with Wagner and Christian Heidel, who both worked with Kabak until recently, before pressing on with the deal.

What this shows is that the Liverpool boss has taken serious consideration into account when looking for a new centre-half this month, despite the anxiety of the ongoing defensive injury crisis.

MORE: ‘Edwards masterclass’ Paul Joyce provides details of LFC’s Kabak deal and Reds can’t believe it

Arsenal man Shkodran Mustafi was pivotal in the deal for Kabak to join the Premier League champions, with the former Hamburg youth player tipped to replace the Turk at Schalke.

The German transfer window closed at 5pm GMT, so it was vital this move was completed post-haste.

As confirmed by The Athletic’s James Pearce, Mustafi to Schalke was completed ahead of the deadline and Lynch’s update on Kabak soon followed.

The signing will come as a huge boost for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all currently injured with no set return date.