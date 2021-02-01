Kabak flies to Merseyside after Liverpool agree smart loan with Schalke

Liverpool have reportedly completed the signing of Schalke centre-half Ozan Kabak.

According to freelance journalist David Lynch, who is an extremely reliable source when it comes to the Reds, the defender will now travel to Merseyside to put the final touches on the deal.

The Turk will arrive at Anfield on a short-term loan, with an option – not obligation – to buy at the end of the season.

Arsenal man Shkodran Mustafi was pivotal in the deal for Kabak to join Liverpool, with the former Hamburg youth player tipped to replace the Turk at Schalke.

MORE: Liverpool contact Braga for David Carmo, Portugal centre-back

The German transfer window closed at 5pm GMT, so it was vital this move was completed post-haste.

As confirmed by The Athletic’s James Pearce, Mustafi to Schalke was completed ahead of the deadline and Lynch’s update on Kabak soon followed.

The signing of Kabak is a huge boost for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all currently injured with no set return date.

Our No.32 may only be out of action for a short period of time, but there has been no clarity on his situation as of yet.