LFC actually only paying £1m guaranteed for Kabak’s loan, as Michael Edwards’ masterclass is confirmed

Liverpool are only spending £1m with a potential extra £500k depending on appearances for Ozan Kabak’s loan.

This is according to James Pearce, who tweeted the news this evening.

Crucially, the Turk will only cost us £18m if we decide to make the deal permanent in the summer – based entirely on how well Kabak does in the next four months – in which he’ll definitely get minutes given our injury situation.

If Kabak isn’t up to scratch, perhaps Liverpool can go in for Dayot Upamecano or Ibrahima Konate, both confirmed long-term targets.

Michael Edwards arranged a deal with struggling Schalke that means we have no obligation to purchase, despite their financial situation – which seems very unfair on the Germans and an absolute masterstroke by us!

But in truth, that’s what we’ve come to expect of our sporting director.

Ben Davies has also completed his deal and the pair will be officially announced by the club before the day is up.

It took the entire month for the club to pull its finger out transfer wise, but they got there in the end!

