LFC’s Kabak hopes boosted as Schalke go for Mustafi; Reds close on ‘huge potential’ Turk

Liverpool’s chances of signing Ozan Kabak by the end of today appear to be growing larger and larger.

Schalke will only sanction a £2.5m loan if they can get in a replacement, but they’ve now approached Arsenal for the freely available Shkodran Mustafi – who will surely agree to come given he’s been completely frozen out at the Emirates.

This has been revealed on Twitter by Ronan Murphy, Bundesliga expert:

Schalke have approached Arsenal about Shkodran Mustafi as a replacement for Ozan Kabak, according to Sky. They won’t let Kabak go without a replacement, so this could work out well for all clubs involved. #s04 #AFC #LFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) February 1, 2021

Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Kabak regarding a £2.5m loan until the summer, which will include an obligation to buy – as we discussed earlier.

With Ben Davies also arriving from Preston, this is the craziest Liverpool transfer deadline day since the one in which Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez arrived back in 2011.

There’s a chance both could make the bench on Wednesday v Brighton, with it unlikely Jurgen Klopp will throw either in at the deep end just yet.