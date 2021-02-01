Liverpool contact Gleison Bremer’s agent as Reds scramble for second centre-half signing – report

Transfer deadline day was always going to be interesting for Liverpool this year, with the Reds in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

With absolutely zero exaggeration, the Premier League champions have been linked with at least eight centre-backs this morning alone.

The latest in the long list is Torino stalwart Gleison Bremer, who has previously garnered the attention of our local rivals Everton.

According to Corriere Granata journalist Matteo Pedrosi, Liverpool have contacted the agent(s) of the centre-half as the Reds scramble for a second centre-half signing.

It should be noted that Ben Davies will imminently join Jurgen Klopp’s side, after a £2million deal was agreed late last night ahead of a deadline day move.

According to several reports coming out of Germany, Schalke defender Ozan Kabak seems the most likely to become the idyllic second centre-half to join Liverpool before the window shuts.

A potential stumbling block for the Reds is that Schalke want to find a replacement for the 20-year-old, as reported by Sky DE.

The transfer window shuts in Germany a little earlier than it does in the UK, with Bundesliga clubs required to finish their business by 5pm GMT.