Liverpool fans begin tracking planes as late Sven Botman move suggested

Some Liverpool fans on social media have already begun the transfer deadline day tradition of tracking a few airplanes as the clock winds down on the window.

One eagle-eyed supporter has found one peculiar journey on Flightaware (see below), which shows a flight between Lille and Blackpool late last night.

This is of particular interest as Liverpool are said to be heavily interested in Sven Botman [Echo], who plays for… you guessed it – Lille.

In terms of why Blackpool over John Lennon Airport or Manchester – it’s not uncommon for incoming transfers to travel to the Lancashire town before being picked up by the club and brought to Merseyside.

MORE: (Video) Duje Caleta-Car’s girlfriend drops massive Liverpool hint on social media

Whether there actually is anything to this or not is another thing entirely, with there being few fresh reports of the Reds making a late move for Botman.

Should Liverpool press ahead with a deal for the Dutchman, he’d potentially be the third centre-half the club could be speaking to on deadline day.

The move for Ben Davies is near completion, but it’s said the Premier League champions are also keen on Duje Caleta Car in addition to the 25-year-old Englishman.

According to the Daily Mail – Liverpool don’t want just one centre-half before the window closes, but could it be three instead of two?