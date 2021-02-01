Liverpool’s ‘Plan B’ for Kabak identified as David Carmo, Portugal centre-back

Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Portuguese side Braga over the potential transfer of David Carmo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Sky Sports honcho hinted at the Reds having a ‘Plan B’ for Ozan Kabak, in the event of a deal not being agreed with Schalke before the German deadline at 5pm GMT.

It seems Carmo is being touted as the Premier League champions’ second-choice for an additional defensive signing this window, with Preston’s Ben Davies already lined up for a transfer.

It should be noted that the North End defender will imminently join Liverpool, after a £2million deal was agreed late last night ahead of a deadline day move.

According to several reports coming out of Germany, Turkey international Kabak seems the most likely to become the second centre-half to join the Reds before the window shuts.

A potential stumbling block for Jurgen Klopp and co. is that Schalke want to sign an immediate replacement for the 20-year-old, as reported by Sky DE.

The transfer window shuts in Germany a little earlier than it does in the UK, with Bundesliga clubs required to finish their business by 5pm GMT as Shkodran Mustafi is linked with a the job to replace Kabak.