Mustafi agrees Schalke deal – Everything in place for Ozan Kabak official Liverpool announcement

We think Ozan Kabak to Liverpool will be done by the end of the day…

Schalke have now negotiated getting in their replacement for the outgoing Turk, with Shkodran Mustafi agreeing personal terms on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The Gunners are simply happy to have him off their books – with Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld tweeting the news this afternoon.

Shkodran Mustafi agreed personal terms with @S04 and is now waiting for the Kabak deal to be done. As reported he would sign a 6-months-contract with Schalke #TransferUpdate #DeadlineDay @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/e6AcdVoDOs — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) February 1, 2021

Kabak has done his medical and agreed personal terms, and the only remaining stickling point remains the future fee – be it an obligation to buy or an option.

Fabrizio Romano claims that if we can’t get Kabak over the line, which now seems unlikely, Braga’s David Carmo is a target.

The Portuguese 21-year-old is a talented left-footer, but he plays on the left side of defence, like Ben Davies, who is coming in from Preston – so we consider it unlikely.

Kabak will arrive on loan initially with Liverpool paying to make him permanent before the start of next season.

Liverpool updates. Talks on to reach the agreement with Schalke for Kabak – discussion about option/obligation to buy. It’s getting closer, personal terms agreed.#LFC have also contacted Braga today for David Carmo, serious option in the list. Ben Davies, done. 🔴 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/LJQRQ35uFO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021