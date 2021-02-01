Preston accidentally confirm Ben Davies’ deadline day transfer to Liverpool

Liverpool have had their signing of Ben Davies prematurely announced by Preston North End.

The Championship club confirmed a deal to take Liam Lindsay to Deepdale Stadium and mentioned – in a now deleted statement on their website – that the Stoke City man will take the No.6 shirt left vacant by Davies, after signing off on a transfer to the Premier League Champions.

✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗮𝗺! Preston North End have signed Scottish centre half Liam Lindsay on loan from Championship rivals Stoke City. ➡️ https://t.co/bJB9oJ2wHN#pnefc pic.twitter.com/NKihp8HZbj — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 1, 2021

It would appear an official announcement from Liverpool is imminent, with the Championship side jumping the gun a little early!

MORE: Liverpool fans begin tracking planes as late Sven Botman move suggested

The Reds were in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this month, so the news of both the Preston stalwart and 20-year-old Ozan Kabak signing tonight will be very welcome.

In the Englishman, Liverpool are getting a solid option at the back in the long-term absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Davies is 6’1″ and capable of playing at left-back when called upon – which is a very desirable trait, especially given how much Jurgen Klopp likes players who are versatile.

The left-footed defender isn’t renowned for this aerial ability, but is more than capable of playing the ball out from the back, which could compliment Nat Phillips’ game very well.