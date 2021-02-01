Romano: Kabak agrees LFC terms; Agents fees sorted; Schalke want €30m obligation to buy inserted

Liverpool are definitely close to signing Ozan Kabak on loan until the end of the season.

The Turk is doing a medical in Germany and Fabrizio Romano just confirmed the player has agreed terms on a loan contract.

However, there are a few issues yet to be ironed out. Schalke need a replacement through the door – although we hope this will be sorted with the signing of Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal.

On top of that, there is a discrepancy over fee. Schalke want Liverpool to agree to a €30m obligation to buy, but the Reds would prefer this is only an option – give the fact we’ll likely want to bring in a more high-profile centre-back in the summer.

Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ozan Kabak. Agents fee agreed too. 🔴 #LFC Negotiations on with Schalke – #S04 want to include the obligation-to-buy and still working for the replacement [Mustafi talks on].#LFC also have a plan B. ⏳ #DeadlineDay https://t.co/Ng7nulrSiR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Interestingly, Romano says there is a Plan B for Liverpool – which Michael Edwards clearly working like a mad man today.

It does beg the question, however, with Joel Matip so obviously injury prone, why was this not sorted out at the beginning of the month!?